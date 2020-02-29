Arcblock 24-Hour Volume Tops $5.40 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 29th. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar. One Arcblock token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001325 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Bibox, Kucoin and Cobinhood. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $11.33 million and approximately $5.40 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, DDEX, IDEX, Gate.io, OKEx, Kucoin, Bibox, Huobi, LBank, DragonEX, BitMart, Cobinhood and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

