Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 626,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,705 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.30% of Arcosa worth $27,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arcosa by 24.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,267,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,324 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,517,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,624,000 after acquiring an additional 51,598 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 610,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,215,000 after acquiring an additional 87,463 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 408,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 26,399 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 14.4% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 379,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,978,000 after acquiring an additional 47,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $42.96 on Friday. Arcosa Inc has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $47.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.48.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Arcosa had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $446.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcosa Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

ACA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.15.

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

