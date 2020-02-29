Ardor (ARDR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $47.54 Million

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 29th. During the last week, Ardor has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $47.54 million and $2.11 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0476 or 0.00000552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007911 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00009908 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 45.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000074 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000498 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.ardorplatform.org. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bittrex, Poloniex, HitBTC, Binance, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

