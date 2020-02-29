Arepacoin Price Tops $0.0036 on Major Exchanges (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 29th. Over the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arepacoin has a market capitalization of $60,179.00 and $71.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arepacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00055396 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000218 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Arepacoin

Arepacoin (CRYPTO:AREPA) is a coin. Arepacoin’s total supply is 16,926,791 coins. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info.

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

Arepacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

