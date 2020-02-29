Argentum Market Capitalization Hits $2,062.00 (ARG)

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. Over the last seven days, Argentum has traded 32.8% lower against the dollar. Argentum has a total market cap of $2,062.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argentum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Argentum

Argentum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG. Argentum’s official message board is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg. The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Argentum is www.argentum.io.

Argentum Coin Trading

Argentum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argentum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argentum using one of the exchanges listed above.

