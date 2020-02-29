Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Argo Group worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 522.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 45,042 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Argo Group by 232.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Argo Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Argo Group by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 11,606 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in Argo Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 25,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGO opened at $56.26 on Friday. Argo Group has a 52 week low of $55.46 and a 52 week high of $78.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.13.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.15). The firm had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.97 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARGO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Argo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. William Blair downgraded shares of Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Argo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Argo Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Argo Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.04.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

