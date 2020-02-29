Arionum (ARO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.00

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. Arionum has a market cap of $73,270.00 and $1.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arionum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Arionum has traded 33.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,691.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $225.22 or 0.02594856 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.18 or 0.03619785 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.48 or 0.00685311 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00780762 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010926 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00086054 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00028544 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.77 or 0.00584946 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Arionum Profile

ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com. The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com.

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

