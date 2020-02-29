Arionum (ARO) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.00

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded down 25.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One Arionum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arionum has traded 34.8% lower against the dollar. Arionum has a total market capitalization of $72,198.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8,650.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $224.15 or 0.02591677 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.54 or 0.03706135 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.59 or 0.00688940 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.54 or 0.00780952 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011079 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00089032 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00029416 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00591618 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Arionum

ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com. The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com.

Buying and Selling Arionum

Arionum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

