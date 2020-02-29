ArtByte Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9.00 (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. One ArtByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. Over the last week, ArtByte has traded down 93.2% against the U.S. dollar. ArtByte has a total market capitalization of $2,158.00 and $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.89 or 0.00683567 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011191 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007602 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000782 BTC.

ArtByte Profile

ArtByte (ABY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official website is www.artbyte.me. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ArtByte

ArtByte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArtByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

