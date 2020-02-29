Asahi Group (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Receiving Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Asahi Group (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) have been trending somewhat negative on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Asahi Group earned a news sentiment score of -1.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

OTCMKTS:ASBRF remained flat at $$39.58 during trading hours on Friday. 76 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582. Asahi Group has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $50.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.25.

Get Asahi Group alerts:

Asahi Group Company Profile

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. manufactures and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and food products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Alcohol Beverages, Soft Drinks, Food, and Overseas. The company offers alcoholic beverage products, including imported beers, non-alcohol beer taste beverages, wines, shochu and whiskey products, ready-to-drink beverages, happoshu products, and spirits.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.