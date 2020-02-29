Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.04% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $22,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 21.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Asbury Automotive Group to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

ABG stock opened at $88.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.50. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.54 and a 52 week high of $123.44. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

