Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Short Interest Down 11.5% in February

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the January 30th total of 2,430,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 230,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.38. 281,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,081. The company has a current ratio of 15.74, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.75. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $68.41 and a one year high of $145.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 0.68.

ASND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 83.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

