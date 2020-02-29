Asch Price Tops $0.0485 (XAS)

Asch (CURRENCY:XAS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 29th. One Asch coin can now be bought for $0.0485 or 0.00000560 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Kucoin, CoinEgg and Bit-Z. Asch has a market cap of $4.52 million and $889,007.00 worth of Asch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Asch has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $227.07 or 0.02625350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00227357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00048321 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00135401 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Asch Coin Profile

Asch’s total supply is 114,855,331 coins and its circulating supply is 93,355,331 coins. Asch’s official message board is bbs.asch.io. The official website for Asch is www.asch.io. The Reddit community for Asch is /r/Asch_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Asch’s official Twitter account is @Asch_Global.

Buying and Selling Asch

Asch can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinEgg, Bit-Z and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Asch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

