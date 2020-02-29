Asgard Achieves Market Cap of $7,749.00 (ASG)

Asgard (CURRENCY:ASG) traded down 50% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One Asgard token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and P2PB2B. Asgard has a market cap of $7,749.00 and $3,428.00 worth of Asgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Asgard has traded down 66.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Asgard alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.07 or 0.02625350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00227357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00048321 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00135401 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Asgard Token Profile

Asgard’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 774,880,918 tokens. Asgard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Asgard is www.medium.com/@asgardecofund. Asgard’s official website is asgardecofund.io.

Buying and Selling Asgard

Asgard can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Asgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Asgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Asgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.