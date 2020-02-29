ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 94.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,939,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 939,595 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.67% of ASGN worth $137,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of ASGN by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of ASGN by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ASGN by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 587,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,724,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASGN by 270.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 76,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 55,775 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASGN by 2,574.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 20,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ASGN shares. ValuEngine upgraded ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ASGN from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.86.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $50.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.01. ASGN Inc has a twelve month low of $49.63 and a twelve month high of $72.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 18.88%. ASGN’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASGN Inc will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

