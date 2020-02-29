Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd (NASDAQ:APWC) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd (NASDAQ:APWC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd earned a coverage optimism score of 1.72 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

APWC stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 million, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd (NASDAQ:APWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd Company Profile

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes telecommunications, power cable, and enameled and electronic wire products in Thailand, the People's Republic of China, Singapore, Australia, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. It offers telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as street lights, traffic signals, and other signs.

