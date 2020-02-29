Assetmark Inc. Acquires 16,912 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 412,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,912 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $50,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TROW. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth $34,000. CNB Bank increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.18.

In other news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $1,533,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 446,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,260,006.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total transaction of $429,135.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,077,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,700 shares of company stock valued at $9,899,514 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $118.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52 week low of $95.07 and a 52 week high of $139.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.67%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

