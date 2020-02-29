Assetmark Inc. Acquires 6,440 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 401,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $42,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 241.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY opened at $92.16 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $89.47 and a 12 month high of $107.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.74.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.