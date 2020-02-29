Assetmark Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $65,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

ITA stock opened at $200.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $231.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.80. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

