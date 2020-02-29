Assetmark Inc. Buys 75,327 Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 536,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,327 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 3.86% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $55,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 281.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 132,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,628,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,531,000.

SPDR S&P China ETF stock opened at $98.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.86. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $108.49.

SPDR S&P China ETF Profile

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

