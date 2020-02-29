Assetmark Inc. Buys 80,723 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 686,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,723 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.12% of Progressive worth $49,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,763,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,197,000 after buying an additional 373,372 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Progressive by 6.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,776,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $369,015,000 after buying an additional 308,210 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,270,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,112,000 after buying an additional 82,711 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 8.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,130,000 after buying an additional 306,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,628,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $262,693,000 after buying an additional 1,134,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $583,851.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,826,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,203 shares of company stock worth $1,865,255. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Buckingham Research cut their target price on Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Progressive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Progressive from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.57.

Progressive stock opened at $73.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.60. Progressive Corp has a 52 week low of $67.94 and a 52 week high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

