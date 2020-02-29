Assetmark Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,327,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,872 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Assetmark Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $118,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $51.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.95. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.0937 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

