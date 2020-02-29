Assetmark Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,443,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784,134 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.56% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $110,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 79.5% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 82.8% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $70.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.22. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $65.19 and a 52 week high of $81.20.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

