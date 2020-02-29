Assetmark Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 470,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,081 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 2.13% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $48,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,206,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,062,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,650,000 after acquiring an additional 363,209 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 19,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWR opened at $93.92 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.14 and a fifty-two week high of $107.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.39.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

