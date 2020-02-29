Assetmark Inc. Grows Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,310,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,574 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 3.61% of B&G Foods worth $41,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 3.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $947.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.89. B&G Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $26.13.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $470.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.84%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.85%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Buckingham Research set a $17.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

