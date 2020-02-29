Assetmark Inc. Has $136.66 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,084,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,243 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 1.0% of Assetmark Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 1.66% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $136,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period.

Shares of VXF stock opened at $115.57 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $110.76 and a 12-month high of $133.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.28 and a 200-day moving average of $121.89.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

