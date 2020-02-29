Assetmark Inc. Has $208.63 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,740,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,468 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.6% of Assetmark Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $208,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 250.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 297,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,222,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.7% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 10,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV stock opened at $105.50 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $102.28 and a twelve month high of $121.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.20.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.