Assetmark Inc. Has $46.42 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,721 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.50% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $46,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 57.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 602,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,620,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $89.23 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.62 and a fifty-two week high of $102.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.85.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

