Assetmark Inc. Has $46.47 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,784 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 1.35% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $46,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

NASDAQ VONG opened at $172.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.89. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $147.92 and a 1-year high of $198.16.

