Assetmark Inc. Has $49.31 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 560,849 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 68,996 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $49,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 246.6% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $78.43 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $69.03 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.46. The company has a market capitalization of $94.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.71.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

