Assetmark Inc. Has $50.90 Million Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 264.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,334 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 243,349 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.08% of VMware worth $50,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Financial Private Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 32,730 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 19,800 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 115,744 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 39,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.11% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $965,935.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,976,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $319,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,384,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on shares of VMware from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.36.

VMware stock opened at $120.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.00 and a twelve month high of $206.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.04.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 67.21% and a return on equity of 61.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

