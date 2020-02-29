Assetmark Inc. Has $58.76 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,995 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $58,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $87.33 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.82 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.24.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

