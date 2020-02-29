Assetmark Inc. Has $66.79 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,952 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 2.11% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $66,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 65.4% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $201.01 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.57 and a fifty-two week high of $232.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.17.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

