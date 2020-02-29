Assetmark Inc. Has $757.62 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Assetmark Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,561,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,404 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.8% of Assetmark Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.55% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $757,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 376.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,303,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,964 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,152,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,538 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2,684.2% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,193,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,458 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,586,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,736,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $271.74 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $250.34 and a 1 year high of $311.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.36.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

