Assetmark Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 556,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,429 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $50,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,882,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,782,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $94.16 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $84.68 and a 52-week high of $94.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.76 and a 200-day moving average of $91.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

