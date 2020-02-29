Assetmark Inc. Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,427,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463,187 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 1.46% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $71,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,015,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,783,000 after purchasing an additional 399,820 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,920,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,292 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,096,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,978,000 after acquiring an additional 17,906 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,598,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,372,000 after acquiring an additional 43,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,171,000.

SPAB stock opened at $30.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.60. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $27.90 and a 1-year high of $30.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.0695 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

