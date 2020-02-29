Assetmark Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,624,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,609 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 1.49% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $49,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Network purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of FLRN opened at $30.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.74. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $30.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.0585 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

