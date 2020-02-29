Assetmark Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,747,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,949 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.1% of Assetmark Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.29% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $146,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $86.76 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $79.39 and a 1-year high of $86.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

