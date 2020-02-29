Assetmark Inc. Purchases 29,768 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,768 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.34% of Dover worth $57,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. FMR LLC raised its stake in Dover by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dover by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,354,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,237,921,000 after acquiring an additional 371,171 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Dover during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Dover by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 7,436 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Dover during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

In other Dover news, Director Eric A. Spiegel purchased 1,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.60 per share, for a total transaction of $110,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,129.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $578,736.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 346,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,633,977.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,622 shares of company stock worth $674,751. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.38.

Dover stock opened at $102.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Dover Corp has a 1 year low of $87.07 and a 1 year high of $120.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.98.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 29.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.