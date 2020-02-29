Assetmark Inc. Purchases 37,191 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,191 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.10% of SYSCO worth $42,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in SYSCO in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in SYSCO by 1,680.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Paul T. Moskowitz sold 33,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $2,823,154.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,301 shares in the company, valued at $7,328,045.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,347,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,929 shares in the company, valued at $11,298,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,080 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,954 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of SYSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $66.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.45. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $65.24 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

