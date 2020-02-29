Assetmark Inc. Purchases 74,847 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 886,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,847 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $58,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,767,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 435,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,925,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 51,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 1,380,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,464,000 after buying an additional 413,178 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock opened at $61.27 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.06.

