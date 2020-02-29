Assetmark Inc. Raises Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,846,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,137 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 1.45% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $49,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SJNK. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 741.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SJNK opened at $26.47 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $27.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average of $26.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.1261 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.