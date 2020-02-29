Assetmark Inc. Raises Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,053 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Omnicom Group worth $45,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the third quarter worth about $57,000.

OMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

NYSE:OMC opened at $69.28 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.06 and a 1-year high of $85.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.46 and a 200 day moving average of $78.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

