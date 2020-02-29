Assetmark Inc. Sells 28,601 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,337,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,601 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Assetmark Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $348,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,966,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,737,000 after buying an additional 14,813,942 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,479,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,424,000 after buying an additional 8,704,738 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,298,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,145,000 after buying an additional 2,137,115 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,549,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,208,000 after buying an additional 1,921,554 shares during the period. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $120,579,000.

BATS IEFA opened at $58.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.92. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

