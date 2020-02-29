Assetmark Inc. Sells 291,165 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,615,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,165 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.9% of Assetmark Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.14% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $115,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973,187 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,513,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,452 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,744,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234,922 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,857,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64,184,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,343 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $39.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.41. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.45 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67.

