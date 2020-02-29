Assetmark Inc. Sells 324,917 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,690,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,917 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 1.98% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $84,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $44.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.09 and its 200-day moving average is $47.46. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $42.98 and a 12-month high of $50.29.

