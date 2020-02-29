Assetmark Inc. Sells 45,878 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,025,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,878 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 3.65% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $41,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWL. Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 261.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWL opened at $37.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.08. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52-week low of $34.06 and a 52-week high of $42.26.

About iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

