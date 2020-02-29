Assetmark Inc. Sells 81,737 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,103,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,737 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of Assetmark Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $232,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

SHV stock opened at $110.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.55. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.03 and a 1 year high of $110.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.1611 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

