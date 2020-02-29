Assetmark Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 407,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.30% of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $46,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Motco bought a new position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2,830.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

NASDAQ:EMB opened at $114.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.98. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.48 and a 52 week high of $117.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.411 per share. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

