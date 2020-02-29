Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Short Interest Down 9.3% in February

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the January 30th total of 2,040,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 375,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $120.59 on Friday. Assurant has a 1 year low of $91.84 and a 1 year high of $142.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.14). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

In other news, Director Charles John Koch sold 1,897 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total value of $249,038.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Assurant during the third quarter worth $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Assurant by 854.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Assurant by 2,036.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

